Fortnite

Master Chief has joined Fortnite

The iconic map of Blood Gulch will also be making an appearance.

The rumours were confirmed during The Game Awards; Master Chief is in fact joining Fortnite. And not only that, he is being added later today. And why stop there with the Halo love?

It was also revealed that the probably most classic Halo map there is, Blood Gulch, is coming to the Creative Mode so you can create your very own Fortnite x Halo battles. You can check out both the Master Chief announcement trailer below, as well as a Red vs. Blue inspired video where Blood Gulch is introduced to Fortnite.

This means you can now play as The Mandalorian, Kratos and Master Chief in the game, and on December 16 we can also look forward to another guest addition - Daryl and Michonne of The Walking Dead fame.

Fortnite

