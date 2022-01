HQ

We know a lot of you are collecting the cute Funko Pop! vinyl figures, and now the pre-sale is open for a character we think has a decent chance to become a real collectors item. It is a Master Chief 20th anniversary limited edition exclusive Funko Pop vinyl figure, that will only be sold through the Xbox Gear Shop.

The pre-sale has begun , so if you feel like getting one of these, head over to this link where you'll get all the necessary information about the actual product and the release.