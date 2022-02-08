Master Chief Chilli recipe finally revealed

HQ

The American radio host Steve Downes probably isn't a household name amongst most gamers, but we are sure you've heard his voice at some point. He is the voice actor for Master Chief in all the Halo titles, including Halo Infinite.

If you follow him on Twitter, you might be aware that he has mentioned something he calls a Master Chief Chilli. Now he has decided to share the recipe for this chili, and we thought we would pass it on to you (with the American units converted for your convenience):

MASTER CHIEF CHILI



21b. ground beef (900 grams)



1 28oz can tomatoes (800 grams)



2 8oz can tomato sauce (455 grams)



1 15oz can kidney beans (425 grams)



1 large potato, diced



1 large onion, grated



Combine ground beef and grated onion, brown in pot. Add tomatoes and sauce with a little water, salt and pepper. Simmer 2 hours. Add beans and potatoes and simmer 2 more hours. Let cool. Refrigerate overnight. Skim excess grease from top.

To double, use 3lbs of ground beef and double all other ingredients. Salt and pepper to taste. (May not need to double, it's up to you.)

Sounds like a pretty straight forward chili, and if it is good enough for Master Chief, it's definitely good enough for us.