Master Chief and Knuckles stars in new Super Bowl commercial

We are just over a week away from what is probably the biggest annual sporting event in the world. If not in terms of viewership, then definitely in terms of revenue. This year, tickets are more expensive than ever before and an average seat costs $9,619 according to USA Today - the equivalent of buying 12 iPhone 15S.

Another example of the lavishness of the event is the incredibly over-the-top commercials shown during breaks. They've become something of a show within the show, usually featuring major celebrities in unexpected roles (remember when bitter rivals Jay Leno and David Letterman watched the game with Oprah, or when all the 80s icons showed up at RadioShack?), premieres of highly anticipated movie trailers, and much more.

And it is in this category that we find this news. Because Paramount+ has now presented its Super Bowl commercial for this year, and in it we find both Master Chief and Knuckles. You can check it out in its entirety below.

The Super Bowl takes place on the night of Monday, February 12. Will you be watching the game this year to see if San Francisco 49ers can beat the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs?