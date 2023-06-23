Massive worked "everyday, every week, with the very experts that do the movies" while creating Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

HQ

Every single person who has seen the films has their own opinion about what makes Avatar special. Be it the visual effects, the storyline, the performances, how it uses cutting-edge technology to film scenes, the list goes on. But the one area that everyone can agree on is that James Cameron's sci-fi universe is nearly unmatched with how it delivers its sense of wonder and tells a story through its environment.

So, needless to say, with this being the case, Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment has a lot to live up to when handing us an interactive version of Pandora in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as this game takes us to a new part of the planet (or moon if we're being pedantic), a location with new flora and fauna. With new species to encounter and more, we recently had the chance to catch up with creative director Magnus Jansén to learn about how Massive approached building a new continent that is still faithful to the Avatar universe.

HQ

"These are big shoes to fill. To do something that fits in and is worthy of being in the canon of Avatar," said Jansén, when asked about creating a new Pandoran continent packed with life. "But, we have the experts there to help us. It's a co-creation. We work everyday, every week, with the very experts that do the movies. We work with the costume designer, we work with the creature designer, with the art directors, and they are there every step of the way to help us create the new regions, the new biomes, the new flora, the fauna, the characters, the clans, the cultures. We have help from the best. I think they are also a bit excited to do something that is interactive."

As for who these experts are, they are the team at Lightstorm Entertainment, a production company founded by James Cameron in 1990. Jansén also touched a little about what it was like working with this talented production company and how they helped Massive create Frontiers of Pandora.

"Working with the team at Lightstorm is very helpful because it's a living thing. Pandora, and the world of Avatar, is not an old, dormant place. There are new movies coming out, so it's very dynamic, and to be allowed to add to that dynamic, to push completely new stories, new characters, and new experiences into Avatar, it's fantastic."

For more on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you can read our recent preview of the game right here, and look to play it yourself when it launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on December 7.