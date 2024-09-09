Massive will fix the mandatory stealth and instant mission failure sections in Star Wars Outlaws with a patch

HQ

If you've already tried Star Wars Outlaws and are immersed in space adventure alongside Kay Vess and Nix through the Outer Rim of "a galaxy far, far away", you've probably already had to suffer through its punitive stealth system. Star Wars Outlaws stands out as one of the best immersions into the Star Wars universe beyond the original films, but there are certain systems that have become real walls of progress and have made more than one player throw in the towel.

This is the case with Stealth, which even in the first few sections of the game can try your patience with its exaggerated "punishment" and erratic enemy AI that makes you replay the section over and over again. We at Gamereactor still have nightmares about it, so much so that we've published a guide so that no one else has to face this torment.

During an interview with GamesRadar, the game's creative director, Julian Gerighty (who wasn't too happy with the review score on Metacritic) acknowledged that the instant failure in those early sections of the game is too harsh and unintentional, and even promises to fix it in an upcoming patch.

"You're probably thinking of one of the early missions in Mirogana, which is incredibly punishing, and for me, that is a mistake, and this is something that we're going to work on improving. I don't think it means removing the fail state completely, but I do think there are millions of low hanging fruits where we can make it so much more enjoyable and understandable."

"We just don't want it to feel unfair. And today, I think it feels unfair, and believe it or not, this wasn't our intention. This is more of something that crept in in the last week or so, and that we're correcting already for a patch that's coming out maybe in 10 days."

So, it looks like these kinds of "progression walls" in the Star Wars Outlaws player's game may soon be much more accessible.

Have you encountered this problem in your game? How are you finding Star Wars Outlaws so far?