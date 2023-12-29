Massive Toy Story level created in Halo Infinite

HQ

As you probably know, the Forge tool in Halo Infinite for crafting your own levels and modes is extremely powerful and versatile, which has already resulted in several spectacular variants inspired by Pokémon and Super Mario Bros, among others.

Now it's time for another one and the question is if this one isn't the most impressive yet. Red Nomster has created a level based on Toy Story, and no small amount of work has been done to recreate the iconic house and boy's room, with all the toys and lots of fun details fans will recognize.

Check out the Toy Story level for Halo Infinite below, pretty impressive, right?