Massive to host a 10th anniversary The Division stream next week

HQ

It's almost time for Ubisoft to celebrate a decade since the arrival of The Division, as next week, a big anniversary stream is being hosted by Massive Entertainment to spotlight this key milestone.

This will be something you might want to check out if you're still an avid player and fan of the series, as it has been confirmed that this stream will be the place where the developer shares new updates on Year 8 of The Division 2, while also dishing out news on The Division: Resurgence as well.

The announcement post explains that this will also hone in on the planned four-week long Anniversary Season for The Division 2, which will offer up exclusive and limited-time items and features.

"The team will also take you through the road ahead for The Division 2, with a look at the upcoming Year 8 plans, an update on Survivors, and a surprise or two.

"Finally, The Division Resurgence team will share some fresh gameplay and big news, as well as details on how to secure some exclusive rewards."

The start time for the event is set for 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET on March 3, and if you tune in for several hours, you can secure a variety of items to use in-game, with the required time and the rewards spotlighted below.