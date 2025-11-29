Massive Russian overnight attack on Ukraine kills three, leaves hundreds of thousands without power

HQ

A large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine overnight killed 3 people and wounded nearly 30, officials said on Saturday, knocking out power to more than 600,000 households as Moscow intensified strikes on the country's energy infrastructure.

Ukraine's foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, said Russia continued its "war plan" even as discussions over competing peace proposals dominate diplomatic efforts. Kyiv residents woke to shattered windows, debris and widespread outages after a night of explosions that largely targeted the capital.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched around 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones in the assault. Heavy strikes on Ukraine's grid have become routine since 2022, but the latest wave has pushed cities into severe shortages, with households in Kyiv sometimes receiving only eight hours of electricity on the worst blackout days.