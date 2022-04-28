Massive RTX 4090 power requirements leaked

HQ

While it isn't exactly new, enough leaks all point to the same, with many being well-known and coming from trusted sources.

The "Ada", or more correctly, Ada Lovelace, named after Augusta Ada Lovelace, who is considered the world's first programmer, and also was the first computer scientist to consider artificial intelligence, will have models drawing 600 watts in the form of the RTX 4090, while a 900 watt, 48 GB, 24 Gbps memory card in reality will be a new TITAN model most likely named RTX 4090Ti.

The leaker Kopite7kimi also confirmed that the AD102 chip based card will hove no less than 2x16 pin power connectors, but also semi-confirmed rumours that it's a side project that may never hit stores.

The RTX 4080 and 4070 seem to get different GPU chips, with the RTX 4080 having a GA103 chip, and the RTX 4070 using the AD104. The RTX 4080 is expected to gave 16 GB of VRAM, with the RTX 4070 getting 12GB of memory.

Announcements are expected around October, with a few industry experts hoping for September.