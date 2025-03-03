Massive Mario coffee table book to commemorate 40 years with Nintendo's plumber heading to Kickstarter

HQ

If you're a fan of Nintendo and Mario in particular (who isn't?), there's a Kickstarter campaign coming up that you should keep an eye out for. It's a rather heavily updated and expanded version of last year's 300-page Super Mario Collection book, which sold out quickly.

Author Oscar Bown says he wants to celebrate Mario's 40th anniversary this year, and fittingly, the campaign starts on March 10, also known as Mar10 Day. Head over here to register your interest and you'll get a reminder when it all kicks off, so you're guaranteed to secure a copy and take advantage of any early bird offers.