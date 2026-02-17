Massive manufacturer blames bad quarterly performance on struggling EV sales - and bets bigger on diesel

HQ

While EV's as a general platform and concept remains very popular, not all brands have managed the transition with succes. Stellantis is a massive conglomerate that owns a range of brands, like Open, Peugeot, DS, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Fiat.

While popular in their own right, Stellantis as a whole has not managed to reach the expected sales targets for electric vehicles, and therefore they have announced that they'll be betting more on... diesel-powered cars in Europe.

In spite of a watered-down emissions limit on new car sales by 2035, cars powered by diesel will still be subject to increased scrutiny and cost going forward, and particularly in large of parts of Europe - meaning this particular move has garnered a few hot takes across the industry.

"We have decided to keep diesel engines in our product portfolio and - in some cases - to increase our powertrain offer," the company told Reuters.