Massive Lego Baby Yoda announced

If we were to ask you what you think of The Child, you would probably just reply "Who?" which makes sense. No one says The Child, but everyone loves Baby Yoda. And since Lego is no stranger to Star Wars collaborations, it was just a matter of time before they would announce a major Lego interpretation of the frog-eating, meme-loving rascal. And now this has happened.

We're talking about a 1073-piece Lego creation sold as 'The Child Construction Set' with a pretty big and movable Lego Baby Yoda ready to be posed as all the famous memes. It even includes a classic tiny Lego figure looking like The Child (Who?). We know we need Lego Baby Yoda. Do you?