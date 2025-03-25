Massive hoard of Iron Age artefacts found in the UK

HQ

This one is for the history buffs out there. A massive collection of artefacts from the Iron Age has been discovered in the small village of Melonsby, North Yorkshire. First discovered in 2021 by metal detectorist Peter Heads, historians have since been analysing each of the 800+ items found in what is being dubbed the Melonsby hoard.

Durham University professor Tom Moore said (via Sky News) the find was a "once-in-a-lifetime discovery." It appears largely that the collection belonged to a member or a network of elites from the North of England, as there are partial remains of wagons, spears, pony harnesses, and more that have survived for thousands of years under the earth.

"The destruction of so many high-status objects, evident in this hoard, is also of a scale rarely seen in Iron Age Britain and demonstrates that the elites of northern Britain were just as powerful as their southern counterparts," said Moore.

Some of the items, such as coloured wine glasses and Mediterranean coral point to a connection with mainland Europe as well. Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England said "quite simply, this is one of the most important and exciting Iron Age period discoveries made in the UK."

