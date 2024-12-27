Massive Halo leak exposes over 100GB of content

HQ

A massive leak of over 100GB of content from the Halo series has emerged, showcasing nearly 25 years of material from the franchise. According to GamesRadar, the leaked files include everything from unfinished game builds to a long-lost third-person demo. The leak is suspected to be the result of a collaboration between Halo Studios and the Digsite modding team, known for recovering discarded or unreleased content from the games.

The Digsite modding team, which previously used unreleased demos such as the Halo 2 E3 2003 build for The Master Chief Collection, has acknowledged the leak in a post on X. While they have confirmed that the content is legitimate, they insist that no one from their team intentionally released the material. Despite the leak, they don't seem particularly concerned about the contents being shared, suggesting that some of the material dates back months or even years.

With years of unused or forgotten material now circulating online, it's unclear how this leak will impact the Halo community. Are you excited to explore the lost content, or do you think it could spoil the mystery behind these games?