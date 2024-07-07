Massive expansion-like Skyrim mod sets release date

HQ

With there still likely being years left until we even see a peep of The Elder Scrolls VI, for a return to Tamriel we're relying on The Elder Scrolls Online and dutiful modders of past games.

We know that Fallout 4 is getting the Fallout London mod at some point, but if you want an expansion-sized mod for Skyrim, look no further than Lordbound. The mod is apparently bigger than the Dragonborn DLC when it comes to content, complete with new quests, locations, and more for you to explore.

There are also fully voiced NPCs to add that extra layer of immersion. The mod is set in a new region called the Druadach Valley, and it will throw you into the thick of a conflict between Orcs and Imperials. You'll be able to experience Lordbound for yourself when the mod launches in March 2025.