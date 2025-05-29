Massive Entertainment on the future of The Division 2: "We'll keep going as long as people will want us to keep going"

HQ

The Division 2 was just expanded with its Battle for Brooklyn DLC, a new chapter for the game that makes up part of its seventh year of content and also a return to form for a live-service sequel that once looked to be a finished and wrapped product. The new expansion adds a whole slate of new content, be it additional areas to explore, enemies to battle, loot to acquire, and more, but it's also serving as a commitment to the future of the game too.

So, does Battle for Brooklyn mean that The Division 2 is here to stay for a while longer? I asked that question to creative director Yannick Bancherau during an interview at MCM Comic Con London, where he told me the following:

"I think there's a bright future ahead of us. I mean, the fact that we are making a DLC now in the seventh year of the game, I think, is a message. It's a commitment to how much we believe in how far this game can keep going. We have a full year of content after that, year seven, which is amazing and crazy when you think about it, year seven of The Division 2. But, you know, the game is thriving. The game is growing. So, we'll keep going as long as people will want us to keep going. So, I hope for more years of content after that."

Be sure to catch the full subtitled and localised interview below, where we also chat about supporting a long-running live-service game in 2025, the new additions to The Division 2 in Battle for Brooklyn, and even if there will be a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game.