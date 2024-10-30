Massive Entertainment is recruiting for an "unannounced project"

HQ

It looks like Massive Entertainment has more on its plate beyond continuing to support Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Division 2, and developing The Division 3. The developer has now put out a few job listings all looking for employees to join the team and help bring to life what is being described as an "unannounced project".

We don't have any further information to go by in regard to this project as of the moment, and the various job listings manage to hide and keep any further detail under wraps, but the wording does clearly affirm that this is something beyond the list of projects we know that Massive has in its pipeline.

With this in mind, what do you hope Massive is working on? A sequel to Star Wars Outlaws or Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? Something new entirely? Let us know below.