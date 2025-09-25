Massive drone attack disrupts 5 Danish airports in wake of Copenhagen shutdown

HQ

Just a couple days ago, we got news that Copenhagen Airport was shutting down after "large drones flying in the area." A bit later, we also got news about Oslo Airport suspending flights after drone activity detected. Now, unidentified drones forced the temporary closure of several airports in western Denmark, including major hubs in Aalborg and Billund, after being spotted hovering in restricted zones overnight. Additional sightings were reported near Esbjerg, Sonderborg and the Skrydstrup airbase, home to Danish fighter jets. The incident followed a similar disruption at Copenhagen earlier in the week, which officials labeled as the most serious "attack" yet on its critical infrastructure. Danish ministers are set to address the situation in a press briefing, as speculation grows over potential links to wider European drone incursions. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!