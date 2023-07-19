Massive Diablo IV patch sets the stage for Season of the Malignant's launch

HQ

Tomorrow, Season of the Malignant will debut. Regarded as the first official season for Diablo IV, we can expect new story beats and even a battle pass to work on to earn some new cosmetics, and more, and with this all coming to Blizzard's action-RPG very soon, a patch has now debuted which sets the stage for the season's arrival.

This patch addresses an absolute ton of bugs and issues that have been plaguing players, and also introduces six new Unique Items and seven Legendary Aspects. To add to this, we can now expect more dynamic loading screens, and a bunch of gameplay updates that make map discovery and Altar of Lilith unlocks account wide, amid other improvements. World Tiers are also being balanced better with more rewarding experience gain, gold, and item drop rates, but at the same time, Helltide monsters are becoming more challenging.

And if all of this isn't enough to take in and figure out how it will affect the builds you have been running, a host of balance changes are coming to each and every class type.

Needless to say, this patch is a mighty one, so be sure to check it out here so that you're ready for Season of the Malignant tomorrow.