Massive Day 2: Are you telling me there are no zips in Star Wars?

It's now day two at Massive Entertainment. I'm prepared for the Stormtroopers and I'm doing much better at not embarrassing myself. In general, the atmosphere today is a bit more relaxed. Everyone knows each other a bit and has probably picked up the most important info after hands-on from yesterday's programme. I chat to a couple of German and an American games journalist about AI in game development and Lego Nintendo sets. However, it's not that we're lacking content on the programme today. Whereas yesterday was very much about the broad strokes - the vision for the whole experience - today's presentations are more technical - or perhaps granular - in nature.

In this second half of our Star Wars Outlaws mini-series, as I hereby christen it, we'll be talking about the technology behind the game, the approach to motion capture and how the studio is trying to create 'the most cinematic game ever'.

When you're bombarded with information over two full days, as I was in Malmö, questions often arise: Where do I start? Perhaps the above quote is a good place. 'Our goal is to create the most cinematic game ever'. That's a level of ambition I can only admire. And how do you do that, of course, is the question?

Well, we could start with the technology that allows the art, cinematics and animation teams to bring their vision to life. Star Wars Outlaws uses the Snowdrop engine, and in fact, Massive is favoured by the fact that the Snowdrop team is also in the building, which naturally makes it easier to collaborate.

When you have a vision to make the most cinematic game ever, it stands to reason that it has to look like the films it's wedged in between. Star Wars Outlaws takes place between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, so the look of the original trilogy was obviously a big inspiration. But in fact, the primary reference point was Rogue One because it captures the look of the original films 'as we remember them, not as they were', as cinematic director Bogdan Draghici puts it.

To achieve this particular look, it was necessary to develop a lot of add-ons for Snowdrop. Most archetypically Star Wars are the special lenses called anamorphic lenses, which give the game 'the Star Wars look'. There's bokeh, edge distortion, horizontal flare, top/bottom fringing, film grain veiling glare. All are demonstrated and it's noticeable how much they contribute to making the game look more 'Star Wars' when switched on and off.

Holograms are also an integral part of Star Wars - think Princess Leia's distress call in A New Hope - so naturally they are also present in Outlaws. Massive describes them as 'a scene within a scene', explaining that they come in simple versions - such as signs in shop windows - that don't take up much memory, and more complex ones that can look like the classic Leia example.

Another addition is deformable terrain. In Star Wars Outlaws, snow and sand are tangible physical entities that can be scattered and gathered into piles. Of course, it also reacts to the characters. Nix can roll in it and make dips, and Kay's footprints are clearly visible. It's a compelling technology that helps to make the world more physically grounded, as the context-sensitive animations emphasise when Kay wipes sweat from her brow on Tatooine or scowls as she walks the icy streets of Kijimi.

There's much more. Space dust and nebulae add richness and drama to scenes in space; a wealth of shaders make it easy to vary the look of landscapes and characters without taking up too much memory; and planet renders make it possible to display the surface of different planets in high detail, no matter where you view them from. There's Ray-Tracing and DLSS 3.5 support on all platforms, and a 21:9 cinematic mode that the Massive people say they swear by.

That's a lot of buzzwords to wrap your head around, but take my word for it, it all looks very convincing. Without being able to put my finger on it, Star Wars Outlaws looks more authentically Star Wars than, say, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - the section on Akiva where Kay explores an old shipwreck is particularly compelling, as is the cantina I visited on Toshara. The game simply captures the worn, patinated and slightly dilapidated style that I've always found very appealing in George Lucas' universe.

The fact that the almost finished product is so visually compelling is of course due not only to the technology behind it, but also to the work put in by the art, cinematic and animation teams.

As I mentioned last week, the general feeling is that the Massive staff are genuinely excited to be working on the Star Wars licence. This is certainly true of the two art team representatives I have the pleasure of interviewing at the end of day two. For associate art director Marte Jonkers and lead concept artist Samuel de Vos, the opportunity to create a host of new Star Wars characters is clearly a dream come true. Kay's little mate Nix in particular seems to hold a special place in their hearts as they show videos of raccoon antics and short scenes with Abu from Aladdin to show the inspiration for the character's charming rogue nature that it shares with our human protagonist.

However, I'm even more interested to hear about what the design rules are when borrowing an IP that's so iconic and at the same time so subject to criticism from the fanbase. For existing characters and locations, it turns out Lucasfilm has an incredibly useful database of character models and sound files, and what's more, they shared floor plans of Mos Eisley's cantina and Jabba's throne room with Massive so that these iconic locations could be properly represented.

When it comes to new creations, the 80/20 principle is the primary guideline. If that principle doesn't ring a bell, you're not alone. Being the casual Star Wars consumer that I am, I have to admit that it didn't ring a bell either, but in its simplicity, you design most things to be 80% recognisable and 20% exotic. At Toshara, for example, the plains landscape, which is primarily inspired by Tanzania, feels recognisable, while the mushroom-shaped mountains and amber amberine are unlike anything we see in nature on our planet.

Does this distribution apply to 80/20 everything, I would like to know? "Something like Kay's clothes are definitely more earthy, except that there are no zips, because in Star Wars, zips don't exist," Jonkers tells me. Wait, what? There are no zips in Star Wars? Maybe it's just my superficial knowledge, but it's certainly new to me. Are there other everyday items that don't exist in Star Wars either? "Screws," is the prompt answer from De Vos.

So, I leave the interview all the wiser about weird design rules in Star Wars. I'm impressed too. Again, because that dedication to making Star Wars Outlaws look like the films many of us have such strong memories of is so strong and pure.

But if you're going to make the most cinematic game ever, it stands to reason that the cutscenes need to be top-notch too. The responsibility for ensuring this lies with Draghici, who previously worked on Solo and Endgame, among others. He explains how more than 1,000 storyboards were brought to life over 88 days of motion capture with 75 actors and four camera operators on set to make it as cinematic as possible. And the animation team reports that no less than eight Ubisoft studios worked on the game's animations, including the fully hand-animated Nix.

In the cutscenes we are presented with, there is no doubt that it is solid work, which with the foundation from the tech and art teams looks very good. Of course, it's hard to judge the overall picture from a handful of isolated scenes, but the editing, animation and voice acting are definitely well done.

Going back to my starting point one last time, the goal of making the most cinematic game ever is obviously difficult to achieve. In fact, it can almost sound like madness. Especially for a team whose last game was of a completely different nature. But of course, the bar has to be set high to really challenge yourself. Whether it's the most cinematic game or not, the technological foundation of the game, its art direction, animation work and the direction of the cutscenes seem to be some of its strongest cards, so maybe there is a point to the madness.

It's time to say goodbye to Massive after two eventful days. I've learnt a lot about the studio's vision for their take on the Star Wars universe, and it's a vision I buy into. Now the question is whether they can execute it. We'll find out on August 30 when Star Wars Outlaws is released.