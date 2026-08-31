Massive data leak on Steam involving over 12 TB of betas and full versions of old games

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According to reports from numerous fan accounts and sites dedicated to Steam-related news, a major security breach has occurred at Valve, resulting in over 12 TB of data being leaked online. This breach includes both full titles and betas and demos of games that were never released. According to the available information, the leak encompasses all content uploaded to Steam between 2003 and 2013.

According to Gabe Follower (via VGC), the leak includes, amongst many others, early build versions of Portal 2, Left 4 Dead, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and preliminary content for Half-Life 2: Episode 3.

Worst of all, it appears that this security breach was not even the work of hackers or specialist cybercriminals, but rather occurred via public, open links that Valve itself had, which simply hadn't been discovered until now. A serious security breach by the owners of Steam is causing concern amongst developers whose titles are on the platform, not to mention the fear that there may be other directories containing users' personal information that have not yet been properly encrypted.