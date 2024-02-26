Massive coffee table book about Xbox on Kickstarter

HQ

Through the years, we've seen plenty of luxurious and comprehensive coffee table books about various consoles from mainly Atari, Nintendo, Sega and Sony - often financed via Kickstarter. Three years ago on the 20th anniversary of the first Xbox, Microsoft's first console got one of those as well with a book including all games, everything there is to know about the hardware, interviews with key people, never before seen images of prototypes and a whole lot more.

The project was very popular and easily reached its Kickstarter goal and even some stretch goals. Since then, the creators have gotten plenty of requests from people who wants the book, which isn't available at retail, and now they have announced another crowdfunding campaign for a second print run. This time there won't be any stretch goals or anything like that, besides that you can get your Gamer Tag in the book if you are a backer.

Head over to Kickstarter to place your pledge and hopefully it will lead to you getting this massive coffee table book, filled with sweet memories.