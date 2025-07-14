Massive chunk of Mars to be auctioned off this week and expected to fetch upwards of $4 million

HQ

Considering humans have put drones and rovers on Mars, you might think that chunks and pieces of the red planet aren't nearly as valuable as they used to be. But that would be wrong.

This week, auction house Sotheby's will be selling off what is dubbed the largest piece of Mars to have ever been found on Earth. Specifically, it's a Martian meteorite that was ejected from the planet's surface long ago after a big asteroid strike. It eventually landed in the Sahara Desert, and to this day, it's the biggest piece of our neighbouring planet ever found on Earth, sitting at around 70% larger than the next biggest chunk of Mars ever located on Earth.

Speaking about why this chunk of rock is so valuable, Sotheby's explains: "Pieces of Mars are unbelievably rare: of the more than 77,000 officially recognized meteorites, only 400 are Martian meteorites, with an approximate combined weight of 374 kg (825 pounds). Weighing 24.67 kilograms, NWA 16788 represents approximately 6.5% of all Martian material currently known."

The auction will run from July 16 at 3:00 BST / 4:00 CEST, and there is an opening bid of $1.6 million set. The estimated total value of the meteorite, once the auction concludes, is expected to fetch anywhere between $2-4 million.

