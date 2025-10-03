Massive blaze hits Chevron's Los Angeles refinery

HQ

We just got the news that a major fire broke out late Thursday night at Chevron's El Segundo refinery, sending flames and thick smoke into the Los Angeles skyline. The blaze occurred in the facility's jet fuel conversion unit, with all workers accounted for and no injuries reported. Emergency teams quickly contained the fire, and authorities confirmed there were no evacuation orders, though some nearby residents were asked to stay indoors. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and officials are assessing potential impacts on jet fuel supply for the region. The refinery, known as Chevron's El Segundo refinery, produces a significant share of southern California's fuel.