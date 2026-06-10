Mass shooting reported in Johannesburg, 12 already confirmed dead

HQ

It has been reported that a mass shooting event has happened in the Johannesburg area of South Africa, with BBC News noting that 12 people have been confirmed dead and a further nine have been injured as part of the incident.

The shooting occurred in the area of Cleveland late on Tuesday night, and as it stands, police are actively searching for the suspects involved in the shooting, with a manhunt underway.

The shooting doesn't seem to have been led by a singular person, as is often the case with these tragic events, as a police statement claims that a white Toyota Quantum was spotted dropping off "more than 10 suspects" near a petrol station, before these individuals entered a residential settlement and began opening fire on the community members.

Naturally, there does seem to be more than meets the eye with this incident, which wouldn't be uncommon for South Africa as the country has one of the highest murder rates in the world, with approximately 60 people killed every day, much of which is linked to gang violence.

The local authorities have also noted that "the motive for the attack is currently unknown and forms part of the ongoing investigation".