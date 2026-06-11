Mass layoffs at Ubisoft: 380 employees affected and two studios closed

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We recently reported on a Bloomberg story suggesting that major layoffs are expected at Xbox in July, which could also result in the closure of a studio. Unfortunately, however, they are not the only ones forced to take this step; the struggling Ubisoft finds itself in the same situation.

Insider Gaming is now reporting that up to 380 people are expected to lose their jobs as several Ubisoft studios are forced to downsize. Among those affected are Ubisoft Barcelona, Ubisoft San Francisco, and the Rainbow Six: Siege team - but Ubisoft Winnipeg and Ubisoft Belgrade are hit the hardest, as they are shutting down completely.

In an internal memo, Ubisoft's management writes:

"Over the past months, Ubisoft has been evolving its organization to simplify how it operates, reduce its cost base, and strengthen the company for the long term. These decisions also reflect adjustments to the level of activity following recent portfolio reviews."

We certainly hope that everyone affected finds new jobs as soon as possible, and that Ubisoft actually recovers and becomes the successful giant it used to be.