Mass flight cancellations as airport strikes hit Germany

A nationwide strike led by the Verdi trade union has caused significant chaos at major German airports, with hundreds of flights cancelled and thousands of passengers stranded, facing delays and uncertainty (via Reuters).

The industrial action, which began at Hamburg Airport, quickly expanded to other airports including Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin. Airport workers are demanding an 8% pay rise, higher bonuses, and more vacation time.

With flights cancelled and baggage claims delayed, the strike is expected to affect over 500,000 travellers. As tensions rise, further disruptions are anticipated this week, with Verdi also targeting waste collection services across various cities.