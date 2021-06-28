Mass Effect writer says a film adaptation is inevitable

A lot of video games are getting the Hollywood treatment nowadays, and unlike previous times, it is now surprisingly often well-made movies. One franchise that is simply just begging for a big-screen adaption is Mass Effect, but despite huge interest, nothing has materialised yet (although an attempt was made by Warner).

But fear not. According to Mac Walters (Narrative Lead for Mass Effect 2 and 3, Creative Director for Mass Effect: Andromeda), it "not a matter of if, but when". He says this in an interview with Business Insider, while also adding:

"It's such an expansive world, and so many people I know in the TV and film industry have reached out to ask me when we're going to do it and saying we've got to do it"

Walters also specifically thinks a TV series would be a better fit for Mass Effect and says:

"If you're going to tell a story that's as fleshed out as 'Mass Effect,' TV is the way to do it. There's a natural way it fits well with episodic content."

Would you like to see Mass Effect being filmed, and would you rather have a TV series than a movie?