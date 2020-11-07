Mass Effect trilogy remasters confirmed - launching in 2021

When EA announced that it was planning to release four "secret" AAA games before April 2021 during its earnings call back in January, I confirmed that these included the rumoured Mass Effect trilogy remasters. The plan was originally to launch the collection this fall, but those changed a few months back because of Covid-19. Fortunately, we won't have to wait too much longer.

After months of teasing, EA and Bioware has finally revealed the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and that it's set to launch on PC, PS4 and Xbox One this upcoming Spring. This is a bundle of Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 with all of their story expansions and a plethora of improvements. The latter includes better resolution and framerate, overhauled textures, and a bunch of other visual enhancements to characters, environments and more the developers will detail closer to launch.