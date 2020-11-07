English
Mass Effect: Legendary Collection

Mass Effect trilogy remasters confirmed - launching in 2021

The Mass Effect: Legendary Edition brings prettier and better versions of the beloved games to PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

When EA announced that it was planning to release four "secret" AAA games before April 2021 during its earnings call back in January, I confirmed that these included the rumoured Mass Effect trilogy remasters. The plan was originally to launch the collection this fall, but those changed a few months back because of Covid-19. Fortunately, we won't have to wait too much longer.

After months of teasing, EA and Bioware has finally revealed the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and that it's set to launch on PC, PS4 and Xbox One this upcoming Spring. This is a bundle of Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 with all of their story expansions and a plethora of improvements. The latter includes better resolution and framerate, overhauled textures, and a bunch of other visual enhancements to characters, environments and more the developers will detail closer to launch.

