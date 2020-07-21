LIVE

Superhot: Mind Control Delete
Mass Effect Trilogy

Mass Effect Trilogy gets official art book in March

Could a remastered game trilogy be in the works as well?

Amazon UK has an interesting book in its selection; The Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition Kindle Edition gets released on March 23, 2021.

A book published by Dark Horse in itself is not that revolutionary, unless... there is something else at play? Maybe this means that there is a remastered version of the game collection Mass Effect Trilogy coming at the same time as the artbook? Only time will tell.

Mass Effect Trilogy was an ambitious trilogy of games developed by Bioware, and a collection was released back in 2012 for PC, Xbox 360 and PS3. Back in May 2020 there was a rumour, that a remaster of Mass Effect Trilogy is coming.

Mass Effect Trilogy

