Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition supports 120 FPS for Xbox series X

PS5 caps at 60 FPS though.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We're actually just one day and one week away from the release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (we admit, we're keeping track), and late yesterday, Bioware and EA decided that it was time to share what to expect from the different versions when it comes to frame rates and resolutions for the consoles.

Two gameplay modes will be offered to the consoles players, and those are Favor Quality (described as "highest visual fidelity possible in exchange for a lower target framerate") and Favor Framerate (described as "highest framerate possible by scaling native resolution and reducing some graphical features").

While it seems like Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is performing well across the board, we think it's worth pointing out that it does actually support 120 FPS for Xbox Series X. If you ever wanted a silky smooth Mass Effect experience on consoles - now's your chance. Here are all the data:

PS4
Quality - Up to 30fps @ 1080p
Framerate - Up to 60fps @ 1080p

PS4 Pro
Quality - Up to 30fps @ 4K UHD
Framerate - Up to 60fps @ 1440p

PS5
Quality - Up to 60fps @ 4k UHD
Framerate - Up to 60fps @ 1440p

Xbox One
Quality - Up to 30fps @ 1080p
Framerate - Up to 60fps @ 1080p

Xbox One X/Series S
Quality - Up to 30fps @ 4K UHD
Framerate - Up to 60fps @ 1440p

Xbox Series X
Quality - Up to 60fps @ 4k UHD
Framerate - Up to 120fps @ 1440p

Do you usually prefer graphical fidelity or framerate?

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy