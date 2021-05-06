Mass Effect: Legendary Edition supports 120 FPS for Xbox series X

You're watching Advertisements

We're actually just one day and one week away from the release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (we admit, we're keeping track), and late yesterday, Bioware and EA decided that it was time to share what to expect from the different versions when it comes to frame rates and resolutions for the consoles.

Two gameplay modes will be offered to the consoles players, and those are Favor Quality (described as "highest visual fidelity possible in exchange for a lower target framerate") and Favor Framerate (described as "highest framerate possible by scaling native resolution and reducing some graphical features").

While it seems like Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is performing well across the board, we think it's worth pointing out that it does actually support 120 FPS for Xbox Series X. If you ever wanted a silky smooth Mass Effect experience on consoles - now's your chance. Here are all the data:

PS4

Quality - Up to 30fps @ 1080p

Framerate - Up to 60fps @ 1080p

PS4 Pro

Quality - Up to 30fps @ 4K UHD

Framerate - Up to 60fps @ 1440p

PS5

Quality - Up to 60fps @ 4k UHD

Framerate - Up to 60fps @ 1440p

Xbox One

Quality - Up to 30fps @ 1080p

Framerate - Up to 60fps @ 1080p

Xbox One X/Series S

Quality - Up to 30fps @ 4K UHD

Framerate - Up to 60fps @ 1440p

Xbox Series X

Quality - Up to 60fps @ 4k UHD

Framerate - Up to 120fps @ 1440p

Do you usually prefer graphical fidelity or framerate?