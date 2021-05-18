Mass Effect Legendary Edition patch improves a few things
Achievement/Trophy hunters, wireless headset users and those with a very keen eye rejoice.
I'm not the only who has been having a lot of fun playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition the last few days, but that doesn't mean the collection is perfect. The good news is that some of the issues have already been fixed.
You can now download the first update for Mass Effect Legendary Edition on all platforms, and it fixes the following:
Xbox Series X players who use a wireless headset won't need to fear the game crashing or becoming unresponsive anymore. The only exception is if you enable or disable the headset in the collection's launcher, as that won't be fixed until an upcoming patch.
Characters' eye will look quite a bit better thanks to improved iris shaders.
Minor calibrations, fixes, and stability improvements have been made.
These are just the general improvements, but each game has also gotten specific tweaks: