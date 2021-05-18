Mass Effect Legendary Edition patch improves a few things

You're watching Advertisements

I'm not the only who has been having a lot of fun playing Mass Effect Legendary Edition the last few days, but that doesn't mean the collection is perfect. The good news is that some of the issues have already been fixed.

You can now download the first update for Mass Effect Legendary Edition on all platforms, and it fixes the following:



Xbox Series X players who use a wireless headset won't need to fear the game crashing or becoming unresponsive anymore. The only exception is if you enable or disable the headset in the collection's launcher, as that won't be fixed until an upcoming patch.

Characters' eye will look quite a bit better thanks to improved iris shaders.

Minor calibrations, fixes, and stability improvements have been made.



These are just the general improvements, but each game has also gotten specific tweaks:

Mass Effect





Environments will be even more beautiful because terrain textures have been improved.



Achievements/Trophies for kills are now tracked correctly.



Mass Effect 2





Lighting and shadows in some cinematics have been improved.



Some levels have gotten minor visual, rendering, and VFX enhancements.



Minor text issues with Achievements have been resolved.



Mass Effect and Mass Effect 2





The character code will now always display in the Squad menu.



Certain pre-rendered cutscenes have been tweaked to reduce occasional artifacts.



Mass Effect 3





Achievements/Trophies for kills are now tracked correctly.



Have you come across another things that need fixing or are these near flawless remasters?