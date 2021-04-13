Mass Effect Legendary Edition looks fantastic in comparison trailer

You're watching Advertisements

The first thing most of us think about when hearing the word remaster is obviously improved visuals, but Bioware has also been talking about Mass Effect Legendary Edition's general improvements lately. We're now just one month away from launch, however, so let's see just how much better the graphics are.

Because the developers have finally given us an official trailer comparing Mass Effect Legendary Edition to the originals, and you don't really need the added text to see the difference. That hasn't stopped Bioware from also sharing an article diving deeper into what kind of visual improvements they've made and their philosophy behind them. This includes much better hair and skin on characters, a real overhaul of the lighting for both environments and characters, changes to certain areas and more.

