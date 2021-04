You're watching Advertisements

Our friends over at Bioware seemed confident when they bragged about some of the changes and improvements Mass Effect Legendary Edition will make earlier this week and now we know why.

Mac Walters, Project Director over at Bioware, has announced that Mass Effect Legendary Edition has gone gold, and with that is ready to launch on May 14. Very good news, especially considering Deathloop, another game set for May, was delayed again yesterday.