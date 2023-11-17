Mass Effect legend creates new studio with NetEase Games

HQ

Mass Effect lead writer Mac Walters left BioWare back in January, but as a prominent RPG creator, he wasn't going to be without a gig for long, and now NetEase has announced his new studio, Worlds Untold.

Worlds Untold will first be working on an action-adventure game set in the near future. Alongside Walters, other veterans from the gaming industry have joined on, including Elizabeth Lehtonen (The Sims, Dragon Age), Ramil Sunga (Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Anthem), Ben Goldstein (Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag), and Sotaro Tojima (Metal Gear Solid, Halo).

"We're creating incredible and meaningful stories that we believe are best told and experienced through play. We are starting by crafting worlds that we all dream of discovering and then will put the player in the leading role of the most unforgettable adventures," Walters said. "The team at NetEase Games shares our vision and passion to utilize leading-edge technology to create the best possible new games. Their teams' support and creative freedom allow us to deliver on that vision."