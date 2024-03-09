Mass Effect is getting its first board game later this year

HQ

While we've got a long wait ahead of us for Mass Effect 4, we might be able to make that time go by a little quicker outside of video games. Mass Effect is getting its own board game later this year.

Entitled Priority: Hagalaz, this tabletop experience lets you play as Shepard, Garrus, Liara, Wrex, and more. Designed by Eric M. Lang and Calvin Wong Tze Loon, the story will evolve based on your decisions, and you can get unique experiences each time you play.

As per the board game's official site, we can get some details on the setup. "The year is 2186. On the remote world Hagalaz, a research cruiser from the terrorist organisation Cerberus has crashed directly in the path of a deadly storm. With little time before the storm hits, Shepard must lead their squad through the cruiser to uncover its sinister secrets and keep them out of the hands of the enemy. However, the ship holds more dangers than just its former crew..."

If you're looking for more news on Priority: Hagalaz, you can sign up for more information via a newsletter.