Mass Effect is getting a TV series on Amazon's Prime Video

HQ

2021 was a very interesting year for fans of anything set in the Mass Effect universe. Henry Cavill started the fire by seemingly teasing he was set to star in a Mass Effect game, movie or TV series. Then, nine months later, we learned that Amazon wanted to make a TV series. Things have been quiet since then...until now.

Variety reveals that Amazon has started working on a TV series set in the Mass Effect universe, and that Fast 9 writer Daniel Casey has been tasked with writing the project.

Still, the fact that BioWare kept its word about N7 Day being fairly ordinary this year by only bringing some Mass Effect armour to Dragon Age: The Veilguard makes it seem like we'll have to wait quite a while for official news about the plot, actors and such, so you got plenty of time to watch/rewatch The Expanse in the meantime.

Do you hope the TV series is an adaptation of the Mass Effect games or something else? If the former, who should play Shepard, Liara and other beloved characters?