Mass Effect creator's new studio shut down

HQ

Unfortunately, yet another small studio has had to shutter its doors. Humanoid Origins, founded by Mass Effect creator and director of the original trilogy Casey Hudson, was first revealed to us back in 2021, with promises of a new sci-fi narrative game being on the way.

Three years later, and the studio has announced on LinkedIn (via VGC) that it is shutting down due to an unexpected shortfall in funding. Development on Humanoid Origin's first project has also ceased.

"We're heartbroken that we will not be able to bring our new science-fiction universe to completion. Our main concern at this time however is for our team, and we are committed to supporting them in their transition to new employment," reads the post.

It's certainly a blow to the creators to be lumped in with the overwhelming amount of layoffs that have happened this year. Sadly, it seems a trend the gaming industry is going to follow until something changes.