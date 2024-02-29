English
Mass Effect 4

Mass Effect 4 still in pre-production, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf reveal could be set for Summer

After the recent EA layoffs, it seems things are still going ahead as planned at BioWare.

Yesterday, we were made aware of some significant layoffs at EA. Around 670 people have lost their jobs, and some projects have been cancelled, namely the Mandalorian FPS that Respawn was working on.

Over at BioWare, it seems that the ship is sailing on as intended. The next Mass Effect game is still in pre-production, so don't get your hopes up on any news anytime soon. The focus right now is Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which according to IGN could see a reveal this Summer.

A launch is said to be tentatively expected this year as well, so hopefully this Summer we'll see something substantial from BioWare. In any case, we're still going to be years away from the next Mass Effect, which could launch in 2029 by the looks of things.

Mass Effect 4

