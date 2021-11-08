Mass Effect 4 shows teasing image

HQ

Last Deember, we got the first trailer from Bioware's upcoming Mass Effect game, but haven't heard a peep since. Many of you had high hopes for more on the franchise's N7 Day, however, and the developers delivered.

Because Bioware ended the day in a way very similar to what Naughty Dog did for HBO's The Last of Us series on the previously named Outbreak Day by releasing the following image on Twitter.

While this might not get the heart pumping to all of you, there are a few very interesting details in there for Mass Effect-fans like me. For example, I'm not the only one who have noticed that the crater looks a lot like a geth's head. There's probably also a reason why the space ship is called SFX, the codename for the original Mass Effect during development. Finally, we see what seems to be the same four characters from last year's trailer, so there's a high chance Liara, the krogan and company are some of the main characters.

Can you see anything else? Maybe you think there's a reason why the letters S and X are red?