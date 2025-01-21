Mass Effect 4 director looks to settle BioWare fans with message on social media

HQ

BioWare is once again facing a bit of controversy, although granted seemingly overhyped controversy. This comes after Dragon Age: The Veilguard's director Corinne Busch exited the company only a few months after her game shipped to the world and was met with mixed thoughts from fans and solid but not exceptional sales. Many seemed to think that this painted a picture of problems at the developer, but a recent statement looked to settle all that down.

Now, adding to this discussion, another member of the BioWare team has taken to social media to calm fans and their concerns on another major project from the developer, namely Mass Effect 4. It's project director Michael Gamble who has taken to X to simply add the lovely message of:

"I love Mass Effect," before continuing with "Every week is a good week at work for me." This is before tagging in a producer and stating "Brennon Holmes knows".

Needless to say, if you were worried about recent events and if they affect BioWare on a wider scale or the upcoming Mass Effect game, it looks like you can rest easy for the time being.