Mass Effect 2 mod gives Miranda a power boost

The Mass Effect 2 suicide mission is one of the most nail-biting moments in gaming history, as you have to put your much loved companions (and Jacob) at risk in a series of increasingly dangerous situations. If you make the wrong choices or your friends don't like you enough, you die, simple as that.

One of the moments in the suicide mission that has caused a fair bit of controversy is "The Long Walk," where you have to select a biotic powerful enough to keep a forcefield going while you take a hike through a ship infested by enemies.

A lot of people chose Miranda for this mission, as in-game her biotics can prove to be incredibly powerful, but this is a wrong choice in Mass Effect 2, and will result in people dying. However, the Miranda's Long Walk mod looks to change this, by giving her the powers she should really have and even including some old dialogue to make it sound like a better decision when you pick her.

It's a more minor change, but one fans of the character will appreciate. You can download Miranda's Long Walk from the Nexus, but first you'll need the ME3Tweaks mod manager, and the Unofficial LE2 Patch. After that, you're good to go.