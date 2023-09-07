Mason Greenwood to return to Football Manager

HQ

If you follow the world of football, you'll know that the once great Manchester United is now almost a laughing stock when looking at the best clubs in the world. The team is consistently dealing with ownership issues, has a net spending that is through the roof, plays football that is incredibly difficult to watch, and has multiple connections to players facing investigations for domestic abuse allegations and more. The latest controversy surrounds the Brazilian Anthony, but before this it was England's Mason Greenwood, who was suspended from Manchester United and professional football early last year once a slate of rape, assault, and coercive control allegations came out.

The suspension meant that Greenwood was pulled from an array of football video games, including FIFA, Football Manager, and eFootball, but the athlete is making his return to the former. As The Athletic reports, Greenwood is soon to be back in Football Manager, and as for why he has returned now, developer Sports Interactive has stated:

"Players or officials serving indefinite suspensions from football, for any reason, are removed from Football Manager at the first opportunity.

"When suspensions or playing restrictions are lifted, the player or official will be reinstated in-game at the next scheduled update."

There has not been any mention as to whether Greenwood will be returning to FIFA/EA Sports FC or that of eFootball anytime soon, but as the player is now once again competing (for Getafe these days) it wouldn't be surprising to see him back on the digital pitch, especially since criminal charges against Greenwood have been dropped since key witnesses withdrew from the case.