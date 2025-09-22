Masks are the theme of Warhammer's latest Combat Patrols

HQ

It's always nice to see a fresh Combat Patrol hit the market, as they're one of the few ways you can get a bit more bang for your buck in Warhammer 40,000. Two new additions have been added to the range, with the Harlequins and Death Korps of Krieg getting their own beefy boxes.

As a small, fast, and elite army, the Harlequins box comes with just 11 miniatures, but four of them are vehicles. You get a six-man Harlequin Troupe, with a Solitaire as your leader, alongside a Skyweaver, Starweaver, and Voidweaver.

As with any Militarum box, you get a lot more men in the Death Korps of Krieg Combat Patrol. Ten Death Korps troopers give you some bodies, and a six-member command squad can lead them. Five Death Rider cavalry can charge into the thickest enemy lines, and a heavy weapons squad will blast whoever's left on the field. Quite a range of troops really, which can slot into any Militarum army. For building out an army, the Krieg box does seem a bit better, as grabbing a couple of these boxes can offer you more of exactly what you need in an army.

Both Combat Patrols will be arriving later this year, and we'll be keeping tabs on Warhammer's Community page to see when the pre-orders drop.

