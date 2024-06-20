Masks are the real stars in Enotria: The Last Song

Enotria: The Last Song looks like a very interesting Soulslike. The game is based on Italian folklore, and a big part of its world and mechanics are based around the masks you wear. Defeat enemies to get different masks, all with their own unique benefits.

Speaking with Edoardo Basile, Business Development Manager at Jymma Games, we chatted about how the masks shape up to be the real protagonist of the game. "I think this is the thing that makes this stand out from other Souls-like games," he said. "This is our unique selling point in terms of gameplay. This is a unique twist we wanted to give to the game, not only because we wanted to set us apart from all the classical Souls-like, but also because we wanted to have the game more accessible to the broader public, and we feel like keeping an organic difficulty, it's very important, because it's a pillar of the genre, and we want to respect the hardcore gamers."

The masks in the game essentially act as your guide to how easy or difficult you want your experience to be. "It has to be a difficult game, but at the same time, we wanted to have it more accessible, and the way we figured out how to do so is give people, give users more tools at their disposal to basically face every situation and be always ready to anything that might happen. They just have to be smarter."

So, if you want to make combat a little less challenging, you're going to have to think about how you accessorise in Enotria: The Last Song. Check out our full interview below: