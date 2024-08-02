Maserati will be unveiling a new super sports car at Monterey Car Week

HQ

In two weeks time, Maserati will be lifting the curtain on a brand new super sports car model. This will all happen at the Monterey Car Week between August 14 through 19, with Maserati's reveal scheduled for August 16.

This car is regarded as part of the MC20 project and is said to represent "state of the art of Maserati performance". While Maserati has kept information about the car quite close to the chest, we are told that it was envisaged in two directions, "with the track version and its road counterpart, developed in close synergy by the same team that shares technological know-how and certain specific components."

Maserati continues, "The highly anticipated new leading light in the Maserati range will be the focus of this electrifying American show, which offers glamour, style, refined elegance, and stunning array of classic and modern cars that win over crowds and enchant the most discerning of collectors.

"Enthusiasts will find themselves before a one-of-a-kind car with an unmistakable aesthetic, defined by a wide range of customisation options, with details typical of a racing car without sacrificing the comfort and hallmarks of road models."

You can see a teaser of the vehicle in the image below.