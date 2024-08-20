Maserati presents the GT2 Stradale

HQ

One of the other major highlights of the Monterey Car Week was undoubtedly the revealing of a brand new super sports car from Maserati. Known as the GT2 Stradale, this model is regarded as an "ode to the most extraordinary and exclusive sportiness" and is said to be a car built for Maserati's return to GT competitions.

The GT2 Stradale will offer an engine that can kick out 640 hp and thanks to a weight that is 60 kg less than the Maserati MC20, this means the car can rocket to a top speed of 320 km/h, and deliver an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds.

The car will be looking to eventually debut with packages that are dedicated to performance improvement, but what has yet to be confirmed is the price and release date for this new Maserati model. We do have a glimpse of it though, something you can see below.

