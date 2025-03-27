Maserati opens new customisation space

HQ

Customisation has become the name of the game for supercar and premium car makers, so much so that Aston Martin offers the Q platform, and Rolls-Royce continues to provide bespoke and unique variants of its countless models too. Now, Maserati is getting in on this action with a new customisation platform known as Officine Fuoriseries Maserati.

This platform enables users to customise cars from Maserati's platforms, and the whole idea has been introduced by showcasing tweaked versions of the MC20 Cielo. CEO Santo Ficili also spoke about the platform, adding:

"Maserati is synonymous with Italian luxury around the world and celebrating this concept at the highest level means putting the customer's desires first in everything we do, especially in the creation of exclusive cars through the Fuoriserie programme. The attention to detail and needs of those who decide to buy a Maserati is what distinguishes us: with the new Officine Fuoriserie Maserati, we offer an additional tailor-made experience, a new chapter in our brand's history to celebrate our tradition of excellence in artisanship and innovation".

There are two levels to the customisation element of this platform, with the first being Fuoriserie Corse, which is about more basic customisation, and then Fuoriserie Futura, which is more about extreme and bespoke customisation.

You can head over here to check out the platform for yourself.