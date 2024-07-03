Maserati announces electric speedboat

HQ

The electric movement in the automotive space generally hasn't made much of a dent in the naval sector. Whether this is due to electric batteries not being in a place to power significantly larger vessels for a lengthy duration of time, the fact that they require specific circumstances and facilities to charge, or because people probably don't want to be trapped on an electric-powered machine in the middle of a body of water, the exact reason is unclear but it's likely a combination of all of this and more.

There are still a few looking to crack the naval electric movement, and the next to have an attempt is Maserati, as the Italian brand has now unveiled the Tridente, an all-electric speedboat created in collaboration with Vita Power.

The Tridente claims to be able to deliver a peak power output of 600hp using a battery that caps out at 252kWh. This battery is capable of thrusting the Tridente to a peak speed of 40 knots and a cruising speed of 25 knots, but will require just under an hour to recharge back up to full.

The Tridente is able to seat 10 people, and also comes with a bathing area fit with a shower and ladder for swimming. There's even an enclosed cabin that includes a toilet. The Tridente is made from carbon fibre, and as for the exact price and release date, Maserati has yet to share this information.

