      Maserati announces electric speedboat

      The Tridente looks to be an example of electric elegance on the open waves.

      HQ

      The electric movement in the automotive space generally hasn't made much of a dent in the naval sector. Whether this is due to electric batteries not being in a place to power significantly larger vessels for a lengthy duration of time, the fact that they require specific circumstances and facilities to charge, or because people probably don't want to be trapped on an electric-powered machine in the middle of a body of water, the exact reason is unclear but it's likely a combination of all of this and more.

      There are still a few looking to crack the naval electric movement, and the next to have an attempt is Maserati, as the Italian brand has now unveiled the Tridente, an all-electric speedboat created in collaboration with Vita Power.

      The Tridente claims to be able to deliver a peak power output of 600hp using a battery that caps out at 252kWh. This battery is capable of thrusting the Tridente to a peak speed of 40 knots and a cruising speed of 25 knots, but will require just under an hour to recharge back up to full.

      The Tridente is able to seat 10 people, and also comes with a bathing area fit with a shower and ladder for swimming. There's even an enclosed cabin that includes a toilet. The Tridente is made from carbon fibre, and as for the exact price and release date, Maserati has yet to share this information.

      Maserati announces electric speedboat
